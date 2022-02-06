Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

