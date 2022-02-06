Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $211.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $190.33 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.19 and its 200 day moving average is $196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Sun Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

