Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $18.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Paysafe by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

