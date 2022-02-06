Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,537,886 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chevron worth $267,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average of $111.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.