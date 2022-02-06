Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $316,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $175.41 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.65 and a 200-day moving average of $213.50. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

