Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after acquiring an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,315 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after purchasing an additional 386,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $54.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

