Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $165.88

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 165.88 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.95). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.02), with a volume of 35,119 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.13 million and a PE ratio of 50.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

