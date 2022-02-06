Wincanton (LON:WIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $375.29

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.29 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 391 ($5.26). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 380 ($5.11), with a volume of 68,287 shares trading hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.99) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 357.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 374.94. The company has a market cap of £473.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.
About Wincanton (LON:WIN)
Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.
