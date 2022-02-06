Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.01

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.01 and traded as low as $86.15. Heineken shares last traded at $86.16, with a volume of 1,870 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98.
About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)
