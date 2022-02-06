Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In related news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock valued at $439,801. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.76. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

