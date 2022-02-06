DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Acquired by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.20% of DHI Group worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHX stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

