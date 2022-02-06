Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,898 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bulk Shipping comprises approximately 2.0% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $27,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

