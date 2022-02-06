Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP cut its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAQC. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $9,930,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $3,900,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $2,463,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $639,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

