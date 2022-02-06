Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $2.62 EPS.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $15,749,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.