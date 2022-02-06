Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. DoubleDown Interactive accounts for 1.1% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned 0.30% of DoubleDown Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $792,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,937,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,500,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDI opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

