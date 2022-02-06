Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,821 shares during the quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after buying an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after buying an additional 1,354,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,904,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 682.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,285,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 323.9% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,733,000 after buying an additional 668,587 shares in the last quarter.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

BMBL stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

