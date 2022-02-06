Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 81.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,573,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,565,000 after buying an additional 1,155,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY opened at $40.49 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

