Context Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Context Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 610,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HCAR opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.