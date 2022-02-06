Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,654 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Full House Resorts worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

FLL opened at $8.09 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $276.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Full House Resorts news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,838 shares of company stock worth $157,999. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.