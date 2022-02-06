Context Advisory LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Context Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Capital by 52.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

Shares of Healthcare Capital stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

