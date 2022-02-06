Context Advisory LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Context Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC owned about 0.65% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCAP. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 8,851.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,459,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,446 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,955,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 319,504 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP opened at $10.02 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.