Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.