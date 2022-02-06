Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY22 guidance to $8.65-9.35 EPS.
Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.
In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.