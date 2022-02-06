Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY22 guidance to $8.65-9.35 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

