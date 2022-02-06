-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGI. decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $455.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.