Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.793-1.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

MCHP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.28.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

