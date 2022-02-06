Context Advisory LLC Trims Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Context Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,859,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 515,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.