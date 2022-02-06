Context Advisory LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Context Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 102.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $266,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 36.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $356,000.

GSEVU stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

