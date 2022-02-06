SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Raised by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 4.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $23,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $80.34 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

