Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $17.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.7% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 255.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

