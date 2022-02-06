Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,904,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,831,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

SCHJ opened at $49.66 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

