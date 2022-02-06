Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.90 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

