Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:MPW opened at $21.90 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.
MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
