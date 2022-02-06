Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $396,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

ASML stock opened at $652.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $746.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $785.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

