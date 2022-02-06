Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 238 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $764,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,190,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $261.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

