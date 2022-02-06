Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.58

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.58 and traded as high as C$8.64. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 56,418 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.85 million and a P/E ratio of 26.65.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$170.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.45 million. Analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

