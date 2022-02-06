Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.58

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.58 and traded as high as C$8.64. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 56,418 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.85 million and a P/E ratio of 26.65.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
