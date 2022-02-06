Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Trading 0.8% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.94. 10,173 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.