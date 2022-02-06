Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.54. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 12,784,627 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$774.79 million and a P/E ratio of 47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$271.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

