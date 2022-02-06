Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,429 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

