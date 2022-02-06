Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Visa by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $228.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.