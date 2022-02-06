AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

ABBV opened at $140.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

