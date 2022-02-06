Ossiam Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 122,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sysco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

