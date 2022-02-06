ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

