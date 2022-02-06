Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,900,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,973,000 after purchasing an additional 663,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

NYSE:RY opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

