Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,088,787 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,088,787 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.04% of Verisk Analytics worth $335,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after buying an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $197.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

