FourThought Financial LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

NYSE COF opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

