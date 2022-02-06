Phantasma Energy Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $136,390.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.0916 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.07 or 0.07202652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,576.48 or 1.00018044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00052890 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006572 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,551,859 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.