Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Issues Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

