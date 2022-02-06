Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Issues Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.
Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
