Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $6,945.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00110404 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

