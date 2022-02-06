Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

