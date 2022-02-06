Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 70.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Republic Services by 299.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Republic Services stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

