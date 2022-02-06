Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $126.46 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average of $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

